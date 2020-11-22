Does your commute include Ruddell Road? You may want to consider a new route on Monday

Work begins Monday morning, and will continue until next spring, to replace a failing retaining wall and make other changes on Ruddell Road, the city of Lacey announced.

The existing wall runs from 27th Avenue Southeast to Brentwood Drive Southeast along southbound Ruddell Road. The work will take place 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

The project also includes installing wider sidewalks, improved street lighting and landscaping.

The sidewalk will be widened to 10 feet, similar to what can be found on College Street near the new roundabout at 22nd Avenue, public works director, Scott Egger, told Lacey City Council in September when the council awarded the $1.12 million construction contract for the wall.

The area also will get eight new light poles, with dual heads, meaning one light will brighten the street, while the second light brightens the sidewalk, he said.

However, 90 trees will have to be removed to make way for the work. Although a majority of property owners in the area support the city’s work, it will change the characteristics of the drive, Egger said.

Egger said new trees will be planted in sidewalk planters and property owners have the option of replanting, The Olympian reported.