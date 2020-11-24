State expands who’s eligible for $1.1 million still left in Thurston’s rent assistance fund

As many as one in three Thurston County renters missed payments in June. bblock@theolympian.com

The statewide Eviction Rent Assistance Program (ERAP) is expanding its eligibility to serve more people before the program ends Dec. 31.

Thurston County has at least $1.1 million in rent assistance funding left to spend in the next five weeks.

The program, which was previously restricted to households making less than 50% of the area’s median income (AMI), now is open to households that make up to 80% of AMI. It’s calculated using the previous two months of wages, so those who’ve lost income or had hours cut recently may qualify even if their usual income is higher.

In Thurston County, median household income is $75,924, according to the Thurston Regional Planning Council — so 80% of that would be $60,739.

Instead of three months, the program will now cover up to six months of owed back rent.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

To qualify, someone in the household also must meet one of six possible housing insecurity criteria. This could mean being “rent burdened” (paying over half your income in rent), having been evicted or experienced housing discrimination or homelessness in the past, having a disability, or being at severe risk for contracting COVID-19.

Thurston County was allotted $3.1 million under the program in August, and $2 million has been spent already, serving 911 Thurston renter households as of Monday.

The state Department of Commerce, which created the program using federal CARES Act funds, authorized counties to expand eligibility in November.

To apply, contact the Community Action Council by calling 360-438-1100, then press 8 for Housing and 7 for ERAP.