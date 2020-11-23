Lacey City Council’s Greenstein is recovering from COVID-19

Lacey City Councilman Lenny Greenstein was set to be discharged from Providence St. Peter Hospital on Monday after spending nine days at the Olympia hospital for COVID-19.

“I’m on the mend,” he said from the hospital on Monday. “I’m going to make a full recovery. I’ll take it easy for a little while and continue to heal.”

Greenstein said he intends to return to his City Council duties on Dec. 3. He has served on the council since 2012 and recently won a third term that keeps him on the council through 2023.

He was admitted to the hospital on Nov. 15, he said. It was the week of Nov. 9 when he started to feel unwell. That’s also the same week the county reported a record 389 COVID-19 cases in one week.

Greenstein, 54, didn’t feel well on that Monday, he said. He got a COVID-19 test on Tuesday, then learned he had tested positive for the virus on Thursday. By Friday, he started to feel bad and went to the emergency room at the hospital where tests showed his blood oxygen level was low.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

He was never put on a ventilator, but he did receive supplemental oxygen during his stay, he said.

He also was in complete isolation during his stay, although he was in contact with his family by phone.

“I heard from lots of people,” he said.

He praised the hospital staff for their care.

“It’s no joke,” said Greenstein about the virus. “Follow the science and wear a mask and practice social distancing. Those are the two things that are most important.”

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

In May, a Lacey Police Department employee tested positive for the virus.

The employee recovered at home, Chief Robert Almada said at the time.