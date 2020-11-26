Developer pitches 151-unit apartment project near Lacey City Hall

A regional developer that has worked closely with the city of Lacey in recent years has proposed a new project not far from City Hall, city information shows.

MJR Development of Kirkland proposes to build a 4-story, 151-unit apartment building at 4418 and 4402 Sixth Avenue Southeast. The parcel of land at 4418 was once home to a former Chinese restaurant. Although the restaurant has closed, the green-colored restaurant building still occupies the site.

The project will be home to studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, and the following amenities have been proposed: a tap room, a bocce ball court, a gazebo and two common spaces for tenants.

An MJR Development official declined to comment in detail about the project on Wednesday. The company is still working on its marketing materials for the project and expects to make a wider announcement in about a month, the official said.

The latest proposal from MJR is a continuation of the development and redevelopment work they have pursued the last several years in that area of Lacey. The city has proposed renaming the area “Midtown.”

After the Great Recession, MJR bought several largely vacant office buildings that were hollowed out by the slow economy. Since then, they have renovated or sought new development, such as the new building for the state Utilities and Transportation Commission.

South Sound Behavioral Hospital also has occupied one of their properties.

But perhaps the best known MJR tenant in the area is Ricardo’s Kitchen & Bar, which was one of the first tenants MJR announced after they acquired the office buildings.

MJR also had once considered putting housing where the new state UTC building is. Now, their focus has apparently shifted to Sixth Avenue Southeast.

Before the apartment proposal, Ricardo’s owner Rick Nelsen had considered the former Chinese restaurant for a second restaurant, but that project never materialized.

MJR submitted its plans to the city on Oct. 29. The application was deemed complete on Nov. 23.

If you would like to comment on this proposal, you have 14 days as of Nov. 23. Send comments to Senior Planner Sarah Schelling at Lacey Community Development Department, 420 College St. SE Lacey, WA 98503, or by email to sschelli@ci.lacey.wa.us.