Here’s your chance at an appointment to serve on the Olympia City Council

The Olympia City Council is accepting applications from people interested in filling the seat that will open up when council member Jessica Bateman steps into her new role as representative of the 22nd Legislative District.

Bateman will leave Position 2 on the council on Dec. 31.

The appointee selected by the council will serve until the November 2021 General Election results are certified. To serve out the remainder of the Position 2 term, which ends December 31, 2023, the appointee will have to be elected in November 2021.

Because Olympia City Hall is closed to the public due to COVID-19, all application materials must be submitted electronically. To be considered, applications must include all required attachments, be completed and signed by the applicant, and received no later than 4 p.m. Dec. 11.

Application materials and details about the position can be found at olympiawa.gov/council.

Required attachments include a cover letter, proof of voter registration, a map of the city with the applicant’s residence clearly marked, and a resumé.

The City Council will review applications Dec. 15 and finalize the selection process, including interview dates. Council members have tentatively reserved Jan. 5 and 6 for applicant interviews. The appointee is expected to participate in the City Council’s annual goal-setting retreat on Jan. 8-9.

For more information, contact the council’s executive assistant Susan Grisham at 360-753-8447 or sgrisham@ci.olympia.wa.us. Correspondence can be addressed to: Olympia City Council, c/o Susan Grisham, Council member Recruitment, PO Box 1967, Olympia, WA 98507-1967.