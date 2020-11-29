Thurston County ends week with 368 COVID-19 cases, second most in one week

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to head in the wrong direction after Thurston County reported 368 cases for the week of Nov. 23-29.

The weekly total, which included 23 new cases on Sunday, was higher than the 334 total cases reported for the week of Nov. 16-22. The weekly high to date has been 389 cases reported the week of Nov. 9-16, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Sunday’s new cases increased the overall total to 3,189. Of those, 1,921 have recovered or are recovering, 210 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 46 have died. Hospitalizations shot higher this past week, with 52 entering the hospital, county health data show.

The county is also reporting 13 COVID-19 outbreaks at area congregate care settings. Eleven of the 13 locations have been identified as three adult family homes, three nursing homes, three assisted living facilities and what the county calls two “supported living” facilities.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County on Sunday announced 267 new cases, although county health officials also said that Sunday’s count was an undercount because of the holiday weekend. The county has now reported 16,264 cases and 231 deaths.

▪ Lewis County has reported a total of 1,134 cases and 16 deaths as of Nov. 25.

▪ Grays Harbor County announced 18 new cases the night of Nov. 24, giving the county 966 with 17 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported nine additional cases on Nov. 25 for a total of 776 with 11 deaths.

AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health reported 2,066 new cases on Sunday. The state has now reported 162,700 cases and 2,703 deaths.

In the U.S., more than 13.3 million cases have been reported with nearly 267,000 deaths as of Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 62.5 million cases have been reported and 1.45 million people have died as of Sunday, the data show.