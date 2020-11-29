2 Olympia residents hurt in wreck near Hoodsport in Mason County, troopers say

Four people were injured, including two from Olympia, after a head-on crash near Hoodsport in Mason County on Sunday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

All four were taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia.

About 11:30 a.m., a 45-year-old Brinnon man was headed south on US Hwy. 101.

Troopers say the man, who is suspected of driving under the influence, drifted into the northbound lanes, swerved over to the northbound shoulder to avoid a vehicle, then swerved back toward the southbound lane and crashed into the Olympia driver.

The 33-year-old Olympia woman driving the vehicle and her two passengers, a girl, 7, and a California woman, 36, were not seriously injured, according to the State Patrol. The three were taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons, a news release shows.

The Brinnon man was injured.

US Hwy. 101 was fully or partially closed for two hours, according to the State Patrol.