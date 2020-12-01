Lacey man accused of vehicular assault after head-on wreck near Olympia High School

A 26-year-old Lacey man was arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes Sunday evening after a head-on collision on North Street that sent a 19-year-old woman to an area hospital.

Her injuries were not considered life-threatening, but were serious, said Olympia police Lt. Paul Lower.

The woman also was stuck inside her vehicle after the collision, so Olympia fire crews had to cut through the top of the 1998 Nissan Maxima to free her, Lower said. The Lacey man was driving a 2004 Ford Explorer.

The wreck was reported about 6:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Street Southeast. After the crash, the street was closed for about four hours, Lower said. A traffic investigative team needed that much time to reconstruct what had happened, he said.

The Lacey man was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and driving while under the influence.

