Soggy November in Olympia was only slightly wetter than normal

Christymarie Jackson of Olympia takes cover from the falling rain as she walks around Capitol Lake in Olympia, Washington, on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.
Christymarie Jackson of Olympia takes cover from the falling rain as she walks around Capitol Lake in Olympia, Washington, on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

If November’s days seemed especially damp and dreary, they were in fact only slightly more so than usual.

According to the National Weather Service, Olympia received 9.07 inches of rain in November, which is just barely more than the November average of 8.63 inches.

The wettest November ever recorded was in 2006, when it rained 19.86 inches in Olympia.

Some hope is on the horizon, however, as the rest of the week looks to be dry leading into December.

