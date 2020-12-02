Local
Restaurant inspections for Dec. 2
Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Report restaurant complaints, including violations related to COVID-19 restrictions, online via the complaint form here: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Pages/eh-problem.aspx.
Reading inspection scores:
- Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
- Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
- Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
- Some common abbreviations: PHF/TCS is potentially hazardous food/time control for safety; RTE is ready to eat; PIC is person in charge; FWC is food worker card; CDI is corrected during inspection.
Jay’s Farmstead
4315 Harrison NW, Olympia
Nov. 18: 0 red; 10 blue
Comments: The hose used on the hose bib must be verified for drinking water use. The hose bib at the produce wash sink must have a back flow preventive device and provide air hap at the produce sink.
Bonsai Teriyaki & Wok
408 Cleveland Ave. SE, Tumwater
Nov. 20: 25 red: 5 blue
Comments: Improper cooling procedure for chicken, large amounts cooling in cold hold corrected. Need to use 50-100 ppm chlorine for food contact surfaces rather than 300-400 ppm.
No violations found
- Papa Murphy’s (555 Trosper Road SW)
- Arco AM/PM (2601 Yelm Highway SE)
- Papa John’s (408 Cleveland Ave. SE)
- Domino’s Pizza (533 Custer Way SE)
