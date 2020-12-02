The Olympian Logo
Restaurant inspections for Dec. 2

By Olympian Staff

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Report restaurant complaints, including violations related to COVID-19 restrictions, online via the complaint form here: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Pages/eh-problem.aspx.

Reading inspection scores:

Jay’s Farmstead

4315 Harrison NW, Olympia

Nov. 18: 0 red; 10 blue

Comments: The hose used on the hose bib must be verified for drinking water use. The hose bib at the produce wash sink must have a back flow preventive device and provide air hap at the produce sink.

Bonsai Teriyaki & Wok

408 Cleveland Ave. SE, Tumwater

Nov. 20: 25 red: 5 blue

Comments: Improper cooling procedure for chicken, large amounts cooling in cold hold corrected. Need to use 50-100 ppm chlorine for food contact surfaces rather than 300-400 ppm.

No violations found

