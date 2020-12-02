Bail set at $50,000 for Lacey man accused of vehicular assault near Olympia High School

Bail was set at $50,000 this week for a man accused of vehicular assault near Olympia High School, Thurston County Superior Court records show.

The court found probable cause to charge Scott C. Bice, 26, of Lacey with vehicular assault, driving under the influence and unlawful possession of methamphetamine and heroin.

Court documents give the following account:

About 6:30 p.m. Sunday, witnesses and police say Bice was headed east on North Street in a 2004 Ford Explorer when he veered into the westbound lane and crashed into a 1998 Nissan Maxima. A 19-year-old woman was driving that vehicle, according to Olympia police.

After police arrived at the scene, the officer noticed the woman had blood and cuts on and to her face. She also was unable to respond to questions at the time. Olympia fire crews had to cut through the vehicle to free the woman and take her to Providence St. Peter Hospital.

Bice was at the scene, but witnesses say he had walked into a nearby yard, then returned to the wreck. An officer later checked the yard and found a zip-lock bag and lock box, both of which were later determined to contain methamphetamine and heroin. Bice denied they were his.

Police also found plastic baggies that had been shoved into his underwear that contained the same drugs.

Although Bice passed an alcohol-related breath test at the scene, police say his eyes were bloodshot and pupils constricted and did not react to a flashlight, which “can be consistent with someone under the influence of narcotics.”

Arraignment is set for Dec. 15.