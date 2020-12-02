While You’re In: Tune in to old times, and welcome winter with art, stories and cookies

Fiddlers and friends

Old-time musicians near and far — including the legendary Bruce Molsky, a multi-instrumentalist who’s been called the Rembrandt of the fiddle — are gathering Sunday (online, of course) to play a benefit show for Black Voters Matter. Also on the bill are Olympia up-and-comers the Sassafras Sisters and Dante & Eros — both made up of young musicians who grew up in the local old-time scene — and rising star Jake Blount, a singer, fiddler and banjo player whose 2020 debut album “Spider Tales” has attracted international attention. Olympia Indivisible put together the free show — dubbed “Georgia on My Mind” — in hopes of raising money for BVM’s “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop” campaign, which is working to increase Black voter turnout in Georgia ahead of January run-off elections that will determine which party has a U.S. Senate majority. The 90-minute livestream begins at 5:30 p.m. on Facebook.

Windows on winter

The Olympia Artspace Alliance is getting in the spirit of the season and celebrating kids’ creativity with “Winter Wonderland,” its latest installation in the Goldberg building (formerly Schoenfeld Furniture) at 403 Capitol Way S., Olympia. Animals from penguins to foxes are among the highlights of the display, which also includes brilliant birds, mandalas, winter scenes, colorful evergreen trees and plenty of snow. The installation includes artwork by about 250 students from Olympia Regional Learning Academy, the Garage Art Workshop for Kids, Garfield Elementary School and the Fine Arts Club at South Sound Dance. There’s a map of downtown decorations on the website of Oly Twinklefest and more info on holiday happenings — including guaranteed snow and free hot cocoa — on the Olympia Downtown Alliance’s Downtown for the Holidays page.

Connect with the Clauses

What with the pandemic, it seems to be a bit of a slow holiday season for Santa. For once, he’s not trying to make it to every department store on Earth and ring bells outside of supermarkets. But fans of the jolly old elf and his wife needn’t worry. There are still ways to bask in the joyful, albeit virtual, presence of Christmastime’s First Couple. The big guy will be reading a story on FM radio as part of Lacey’s Holiday Lights from 5 to 8 p.m. daily through Dec. 31 in Huntamer Park, 618 Woodland Square Loop SE, Lacey. The soundtrack to the city’s lights display also includes performances by the River Ridge High School band and singers and from the band and choir Homeschool Musicians, a local music-education program. (Instructions on how to tune in are displayed in the park.) Meanwhile, Mrs. Claus (whose first name is a bit of a mystery) will lead Lacey’s Cookies With Mrs. Claus program, which includes a video with decorating tips and a story. Those who want to get crafty with Santa’s spouse need to register by 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, and pick up a cookie kit on Friday, Dec. 11, at Lacey City Hall, 420 College St. SE. A kit with four cookies costs $20; for those with a bigger household or a bigger sweet tooth, there’s also a family-sized kit with 10 cookies for $50.

Freelance writer Molly Gilmore likes a nice predictable snow like the sudsy theatrical stuff scheduled to fall from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in front of The Washington Center for the Performing Arts and the State Theater. She discusses local arts, entertainment and more with 95.3 KGY-FM’s Michael Stein from 3 to 4 p.m. Fridays.