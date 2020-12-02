Fatal collision closes part of Littlerock Road Wednesday

Deputies are investigating a fatal collision that closed Littlerock Road Southwest between 113th Avenue Southwest and 93rd Avenue Southwest Wednesday afternoon.

A vehicle reportedly struck and killed an employee from a private company who was cleaning up an oil spill in a coned-off area around noon, according to a Facebook post by the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived within minutes but the victim, an 18-year-old man, died a the scene, Sgt. Cameron Simper said.

The driver, a 74-year-old man, remained on scene, Simper said. He said the driver was not impaired and the incident appears to be an accident.

As part of the investigation, the sheriff’s office is requesting citizens submit any dash-cam footage that may have recorded the employee or the coned-off area before the collision occurred.

The road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time, according to a tweet from Thurston Public Works, and people are advised to find an alternate route.

Anyone with more information about this incident can contact non-emergency dispatch at 360-704-2740.