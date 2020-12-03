Local
West Olympia Business Association distributing free PPE
The West Olympia Business Association is distributing free personal protection equipment, such as hand sanitizer and face masks, over the next several weeks, the association announced Nov. 30.
The program is available to all area businesses, according to a news release.
This program is a partnership with the city of Olympia, the Thurston Economic Development Council and Thurston Strong.
For more information, or to sign up for the program, go to westolybusiness.com.
—Rolf Boone
