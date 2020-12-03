The Olympian Logo
West Olympia Business Association distributing free PPE

The West Olympia Business Association is distributing free personal protection equipment, such as hand sanitizer and face masks, over the next several weeks, the association announced Nov. 30.

The program is available to all area businesses, according to a news release.

This program is a partnership with the city of Olympia, the Thurston Economic Development Council and Thurston Strong.

For more information, or to sign up for the program, go to westolybusiness.com.

—Rolf Boone

Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
