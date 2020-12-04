Wrong-way crash kills one, closes southbound U.S. 101 near Shaker Church Road Friday morning

A wrong-way collision killed one person and fully blocked southbound US 101 near Shaker Church Road Friday morning.

A driver in Nissan pickup crashed into another vehicle at 5:09 a.m. while going the wrong-way, according to tweets from Trooper Ryan Burke.

Following the crash, officials arrested a 53-year-old Gig Harbor man on suspicion of vehicular homicide. Burke said drugs are suspected to have been a factor in the crash.

Officials diverted drivers around the scene by directing them to exit on Steamboat Island Road and reenter US 101 at Mud Bay, according to Burke. The signed detour remained in place until about 9:10 a.m. Friday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The victim has not yet been identified, Burke tweeted.

