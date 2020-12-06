You can make the holidays brighter by giving through The Olympian’s Light of Hope

By contributing through The Olympian’s Light of Hope, you can make a difference this holiday season. Getty Images/iStockphoto

If ever there were a year when this community needs your help, it is 2020.

Illness. Economic hardship. All of us know someone who is struggling right now. But there are many more of your neighbors that you don’t see who are hanging on by their fingernails.

If you are looking for a way to help those in need in Thurston County during the holiday season, you’ve come to the right place.

The Olympian’s annual Light of Hope shines a light on the needs of South Sound residents who lack resources and the nonprofit organizations that work with them. Below you will find wish lists from local nonprofits and the people they help, and suggestions for how you can help meet those needs — including the specific needs of some of the agencies’ clients.

So read on to learn how you can make a difference for someone this holiday season.

Family Education and Support Services

Family Education and Support Services’ mission is to partner with parents to help them build the skills and confidence to ensure kids have a safe and healthy home. Staff meets the families through direct service, basic need navigation, training, support groups, and various other community services.

What its clients need:

11-year-old boy: Clothing size is 16/18 youth. Wishes for Fortnite, Nerf guns, Legos.

6-year-old boy: Clothing size 8. Wishes for Legos, Nerf guns, Army or police toys.

5-year-old boy: Clothing size 7. Loves Lion King, Toy Story. Hulk and Ironman toys, plus Fisher Price Imaginext toy set.

3-year-old girl: Clothing size 4T. Wishes for Love Pepa Pig and baby dolls.

Baby girl (3 months): Needs a baby swing, diapers size 1, baby wipes, 3-month size girl clothing, and toys for babies up to 6 months old.

Email Christina@familyess.org or call 360-999-8476 to work out a COVID-19 safe way to meet to pick up the gifts for the family/client.

Family Support Center of South Sound

Family Support Center of South Sound, founded in 1992, provides families with children and survivors of domestic violence/sexual assault with coordinated supportive services. It works to build strong, healthy, safe, and hopeful families through collaborative programs in an effort to reduce the negative impacts of poverty, homelessness, and family violence.

What they need: Toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning supplies, gas cards, diapers, wipes, non-perishable snacks, easy to heat meals (Cup of Soup, microwavable mac and cheese, Cup of Noodles, etc.), coffee, creamer packets, sugar packets.

What clients need:

Family 1: New dishes, silverware, pots and pans, twin-sized bedding, coffee pot, microwave, wooden toys for a toddler under 3, gift cards to Fred Meyer

Family 2: Instant Pot, bathroom towels, shower curtain, new dishes, wireless headphones, art kit, books for a young adult

Family 3: Stroller cover, pots and pans, silverware, 3D stickers, wireless headphones, LOL Surprise Toys, baby yoda toy

Family 4: Scooter, pads and helmet; men and women large, waterproof jackets; gloves you can use with a phone; twin flannel sheets, twin blanket

Family 5: Tent, tarp, rope, camp stove, baby wipes, family friendly games, stroller cover, gas cards

Family 6: Craft kit, science kits, puzzles, coffee pot, new coffee mugs, new men’s socks (extra warm), emergency car kit

To donate: The Family Support Center’s ‘Winter Wish List’ is available on its website: www.fscss.org. Questions? Contact Maija Glasier-Lawson at maijag@fscss.org or 360-754-9297. Donations can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the main office, 3545 Seventh Ave SW, Suite 200, Olympia WA 98502. Items also can be shipped to that address Monday through Friday.

Homeless Backpacks

Homeless Back Packs is a 501c3 nonprofit all-volunteer organization founded in 2006. It provides weekend food for needy students in Thurston County. It serves high school and middle school students throughout Thurston County and also elementary students in Rainier, Tenino and Yelm. The pandemic has brought about an increased need and the total number of students served weekly has doubled from just over 600 per week last year to 1,300 students per week this year.

What they need: Cash donations and volunteers to pack food bags.

To donate or volunteer: Contact Roxie Stancil at Roxie.stancil@homelessbackpacks.org, 360 791-3411 or www.homelessbackpacks.org

North Thurston Education Foundation

The North Thurston Education Foundation, Partners for Kids, is an independent, non-profit partnership of community members and North Thurston Public Schools. It was incorporated in 1989. It is committed to enhancing educational opportunities for students and helping students overcome financial barriers so they will succeed. It aims to remove barriers, enhance learning and enrich lives of students in North Thurston schools who are in need.

What they need: Cash donations, children’s clothes, shoes, winter clothing, hats, gloves, healthy snacks or food for the school food pantries. Sponsor a graduating senior. The foundation will distribute the donations.

To donate: Go to https://ntef.org/how-you-can-help/

SafePlace

SafePlace is a 501c3 nonprofit that provides services for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Its programs include a 24-hour emergency confidential shelter, sexual assault hospital advocacy, a housing program, legal advocacy, and 24-hour helpline.

What they need: SafePlace could use $25, $50 and $100 gift cards to stores such as Target, Walmart, Fred Meyer, Safeway, and gas stations; twin- and full-size blankets; twin- and full-size sheet sets; towels, bath mats and shower curtains.

To donate: Contactless drop off at the SafePlace business office, 521 Legion Way SE, Olympia, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. For more information, email elspethp@safeplaceolympia.org or call 360-786-8754.

Senior Services for South Sound

Senior Services is a 501(c)3 charitable organization. They serve people age 55 and older in Thurston and Mason counties. The mission of Senior Services for South Sound is to improve the quality of life for people as they age. During this challenging season, they offer wellness check-ins for seniors at home, critical delivery of food and commodities, Meals on Wheels home-delivered meals, virtual classes and other services to help seniors live life to the fullest.

What they need: The organization is seeking gift cards of $20 to share with various clients for clothing and other basic needs.

What its clients need: A 66-year-old woman with developmental disabilities who uses the Inclusion Program is home alone this holiday season and could benefit from a gift card of $20 to help her with basic needs such as shampoo, toilet paper, and other commodities.

To donate: Gift cards can be mailed to Senior Services at 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia WA 98502. Monetary donations can be made at this website www.southsoundseniors.org and will serve seniors in the community.

South Puget Sound Habitat for Humanity

The local chapter of Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, community and hope in Thurston County. It puts hardworking families into affordable homes that they own or performs critical home repairs for low-income homeowners.

What they need: Tools such as framing hammers, cordless impact drills, outdoor extension cords, wheel barrows, shovels, gloves, safety glasses, ear plugs, rain gear for volunteers.

What its clients need:

Family 1: Laptop for school and checking in for program requirements.

Family 2: Laptop for school — the family of three shares one computer and one phone.

To donate: Call 360-859-4842 to reach Shawna Dutton, director of development; consult www.spshabitat.org/donate; or text spshabitat to 243725 to donate money.

South Sound Reading Foundation

The South Sound Reading Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in Olympia that serves the children and families of primarily Thurston and Mason counties. It envisions communities where all children read well and enjoy reading, and where reading opens new opportunities. Primarily, it serves lower-income children and families and those considered Title 1 in schools. However, its mission is to bring the joy and promise of books and reading to ALL South Sound children.

What they need: Help give the gift of literacy by donating new and gently-used children’s books — board books, picture books, beginning readers, and chapter books, as well as Spanish language books for all ages.

To donate: Email read2me@nthurston.k12.wa.us or sgage@nthurston.k12.wa.us or call 360-412-4411 ext. 35002. Visit https://www.southsoundreading.org/ for more information. Donations accepted at 200 Sleater-Kinney Road NE.