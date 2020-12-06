2 Tumwater residents injured in wreck near Raymond, troopers say

Two Tumwater residents were injured Friday evening after a collision on US 101 in Pacific County, according to the Washington State Patrol.

A 59-year-old Tumwater woman was flown to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma and her 26-year-old male passenger was taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital in Aberdeen.

About 6 p.m. Friday, the Tumwater driver was headed south on US 101, near Raymond, while a 20-year-old Cosmopolis man was headed north on the same highway.

Troopers say the Cosmopolis man crossed the center line and crashed into the Tumwater driver’s vehicle. The 20-year-old man also was injured and flown to St. Joseph Medical Center, according to the State Patrol.

That section of the highway was closed for nearly four hours, troopers say.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.