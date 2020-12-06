Man who died in wrong-way crash Friday morning in Thurston County has been identified

The man who was killed Friday morning by a wrong-way driver suspected of driving under the influence has been identified, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Gregg M. Hicks, 47, of Shelton, was headed south on US 101 about 5 a.m. Friday when he was struck by a Gig Harbor man who was initially headed north, then veered into the southbound lanes, The Olympian reported.

Hicks died at the scene. Although the man died in Thurston County, the State Patrol says the Mason County Coroner notified his next of kin.

The 53-year-old Gig Harbor man was injured and taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. He also was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide and booked into the Thurston County Jail.

US 101 near Shaker Church Road was closed for nearly four hours, according to the State Patrol.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.