Olympia police arrest man who fired gun during Saturday protest near Capitol Campus

Counter-protesters gather in a lot Saturday afternoon near the Capitol Campus. A pro-Trump rally and the counter-protesters eventually clashed, leading to the arrest of a 27-year-old man, Olympia police announced. Brandon Block

The Olympia Police Department arrested a 27-year-old man and Trump rally participant on suspicion of first- and second-degree assault after he fired his gun at counter-protesters on Saturday, the city announced.

Olympia police also received reports that a counter-protester may have been shot. Police are asking that the possible victim come forward so the appropriate charges can be made.

The 27-year-old man was part of a pro-Trump rally that began Saturday afternoon on the Capitol Campus. They eventually clashed with black-clad counter-protesters at Capitol Way South and 11th Avenue Southeast.

The fight, according to police, involved up to 200 people armed with bats, bottles, rocks, chemical sprays and guns. After the fight, some of the counter-protesters marched through downtown, followed by about 15 Trump rally participants.

Although the two groups exchanged insults during the march, there were no more violent interactions between them, according to police. Olympia police issued several dispersal orders, but no chemical munitions were used to disperse the two groups.

Anyone with information about the fight is asked to call Olympia police’s non-emergency dispatch line at 360-704-2740, or call 360-753-8300 during regular business hours. Those with information can also send it to olympiapolice@ci.olympia.wa.us.