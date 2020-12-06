Thurston County ends week with 314 COVID-19 cases, a 4-week low

Weekly cases of COVID-19 in Thurston County fell to a four-week low on Sunday, a sign that new statewide restrictions to curb the spread of the virus are working.

Thurston County ended the week of Nov. 30-Dec. 6 with 314 cases of COVID-19, county health officials announced. Weekly case totals peaked at 389 in early November, but since then they have fallen to 334, 368 and now 314, the data show.

The weekly total for Nov. 30-Dec. 6 includes 20 new cases announced Sunday, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

The 20 new cases gives the county a total of 3,503 to date. Of those, 1,921 people have recovered or are recovering, 224 people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, including 14 in the past seven days, and 49 have died, including three in the past seven days. A man and woman in their 60s died Friday, county health data show.

The county is also reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 11 congregate care settings.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County on Sunday announced only 36 cases because of technical difficulties, county health officials said. The county has now reported 17,701 cases and 247 deaths.

▪ Lewis County has reported a total of 1,406 cases and 18 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County announced 57 new cases Thursday night, giving the county 1,110 with 17 deaths. The jump in new cases was attributed to an outbreak of the virus, county health officials said.

▪ Mason County reported 18 additional cases on Thursday for a total of 856 with 11 deaths.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health has reported 175,793 cases and 2,925 deaths.

In the U.S., more than 14 million cases have been reported with more than 282,000 deaths as of Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, nearly 67 million cases have been reported and 1.5 million people have died as of Sunday, the data show.