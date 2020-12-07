Lacey police still looking for person of interest accused of assault on Nov. 29

Lacey police still seek the public’s help in identifying a person of interest accused of assault, a detective said Monday.

About 5:40 p.m. Nov. 29, police were dispatched to 56th Loop Southeast, which is near Yelm Highway, after a man reportedly assaulted a 22-year-old woman.

The victim suffered a concussion and skull fracture after she was struck on the back of the head with an unknown object, according to police.

After the incident, a resident found the woman on the ground, and a witness chased after the man. The person of interest is also thought to be in his 20s.

The woman is expected to make a full recovery, Detective Jon Mason said.

The man and woman did not know each other, he said. That has added urgency to identifying the man because the assault appears to be a random act, Mason said.