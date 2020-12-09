Man accused of vehicular homicide on U.S. 101 thought victim was driving the wrong way

A Gig Harbor man, accused of killing a Shelton man after he drove the wrong way on U.S. 101 last Friday morning in Thurston County, thought the victim was driving the wrong way.

That’s according to Thurston County Superior Court records, which show the court found probable cause to charge James R. Blair, 52, with vehicular homicide. Bail was set at $80,000.

Court documents give the following account:

About 5 a.m. Dec. 4, Blair was on his way from Gig Harbor to his job in Shelton when he missed his turn. His GPS device rerouted him onto Shaker Church Road, and from there, Blair turned left onto southbound U.S. 101 and headed north in the southbound lanes.

He later crashed into Gregg M. Hicks, 47, of Shelton, who was driving south. Hicks died at the scene.

“Blair stated he thought the other vehicle was going the wrong way,” said a Washington State Patrol trooper who was dispatched to the collision.

Under questioning at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, where Blair was treated for injuries, he said he gets up at 2 a.m. to get ready for work. After he woke up, he allegedly told the trooper he smoked “weed.”

Arraignment is set for Dec. 22.