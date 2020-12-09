Crash closes U.S. 101 in Mason County Tuesday, sends 2 drivers to area hospitals

A Hoodsport driver collided with a Shelton driver Tuesday on U.S. 101 in a crash that blocked the road and sent both to separate hospitals.

The crash occurred north of Hoodsport at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release. State Patrol reports the Hoodsport driver crossed the center line, striking the northbound Shelton driver.

Responding aid airlifted the 40-year-old Hoodsport man to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle while the 23-year-old Shelton man, was transported to Mason General Hospital in Shelton. Both drivers suffered injuries and their cars were totaled.

Charges are pending for the Hoodsport man as the cause of the crash is still under investigation, the release reads. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.

State patrol opened the southbound lane of the highway after 2 p.m. to alternating traffic, according to a tweet by Trooper Chelsea Hodgson. All lanes opened by 3:47 p.m., nearly three hours after the incident.