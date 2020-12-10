The Olympian Logo
Thurston County home damaged but salvageable after kitchen fire Wednesday morning

A one-story rambler home near Delphi Golf Course was badly damaged on Wednesday morning after a kitchen fire spread to the attic.

The home’s occupant and her two cats escaped safely, however the home suffered severe heat and smoke damage and will require a “complete remodel” to be habitable again, according to McLane Black Lake Fire Chief Steve North.

Firefighters received a call at 9:16 A.M. to the 6600 block of Westhill Drive SW and were able to “knock down” the fire within 15 minutes, North said, meaning it was no longer spreading.

The fire was caused by a stovetop burner that was accidentally left on, according to North.

Profile Image of Brandon Block
Brandon Block
Brandon Block is The Olympian’s Housing and Homelessness Reporter. He is a Corps Member with Report For America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.
