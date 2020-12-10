Thurston County home damaged but salvageable after kitchen fire Wednesday morning

A one-story rambler home near Delphi Golf Course was badly damaged on Wednesday morning after a kitchen fire spread to the attic.

The home’s occupant and her two cats escaped safely, however the home suffered severe heat and smoke damage and will require a “complete remodel” to be habitable again, according to McLane Black Lake Fire Chief Steve North.

Firefighters received a call at 9:16 A.M. to the 6600 block of Westhill Drive SW and were able to “knock down” the fire within 15 minutes, North said, meaning it was no longer spreading.

The fire was caused by a stovetop burner that was accidentally left on, according to North.