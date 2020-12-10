Thurston County COVID-19 cases rise by 32, overall total stands at 3,775

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 32 on Thursday, giving the county 272 cases for the week and an overall total of 3,775, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Of the overall total here, 2,130 people have recovered or are recovering from the virus, 228 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 49 have died, county health data show.

The county is also reporting 13 COVID-19 outbreaks at area congregate care settings. Eleven of the 13 have been identified as four nursing homes, three assisted living facilities, three supported living facilities and one adult family home.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County on Thursday announced 722 cases and two new deaths, a woman in her 80s from Tacoma and a woman in her 60s from Tacoma. Both had underlying health conditions. The county has now reported 19,618 cases and 256 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported 37 news cases on Thursday for a total of 1,585 cases and 18 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County announced 10 new cases Wednesday night, giving the county 1,319 with 17 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported 27 additional cases on Wednesday for a total of 937 with 11 deaths.

AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health has reported 189,863 cases and 3,016 deaths.

In the U.S., more than 15 million cases have been reported with more than 290,000 deaths as of Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 69.4 million cases have been reported and 1.58 million people have died as of Thursday, the data show.