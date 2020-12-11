The Olympian Logo
Thurston County deputies search for car involved in Nov. 20 hit-and-run

Deputies are searching for the driver of a Nissan Pathfinder who reportedly hit a pedestrian Nov. 20 and fled the scene.

Witnesses and car parts left at the scene indicated the vehicle was a 1988-1995 red or dark-colored model, according to a news release from the Thurston County Sheriff Office. The hit-and-run reportedly occurred at around 5:30 p.m. at the 7900 Block of Martin Way near Gibson’s Custom Meats and left the pedestrian with serious injuries.

The Pathfinder may be missing the driver side mirror assembly and plastic trim on the front driver’s side wheel well, the release reads. Deputies found a black mirror assembly at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office said they have checked all currently registered vehicles at their last known residence and are requesting help from the public.

Anyone with new information can email camm.clark@co.thurston.wa.us or call non-emergency dispatch at 360-704-2740.

TCSO requests assistance locating a vehicle involved in a hit and run.

Posted by Thurston County-Sheriff on Thursday, December 10, 2020
