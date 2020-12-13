Local
Deaths for Dec. 13
Black, Michael, 38, Shelton, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Puyallup. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Hutton, Marilee R., 48, Shelton, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Skimpy, Dominick, 58, Lacey, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-300
Weiss, William W., 56, Hoodsport, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Mason County. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Williams, Beth, 50, Shelton, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
