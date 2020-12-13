Tumwater is set to host drive-through Christmas party on Dec. 18

You’ve heard of drive-through burgers, drive-through coffee and even drive-through coronavirus testing, but how about a drive-through Christmas party? The City of Tumwater is having one on Friday, Dec. 18, and your family is invited. The catch: You have to make reservations in advance, and there are only 400 spots available. Courtesy

The City of Tumwater is having one on Friday, Dec. 18, and your family is invited. The catch: You have to make reservations in advance, and there are only 400 spots available.

The new celebration is called Christmas Cruizin’ (yes, the city spells it with a “z”). Like the city’s traditional celebrations, it involves a lighted Christmas tree, cookies and crafts for kids, a photo booth and an opportunity to donate to the Thurston County Food Bank.

But each of those things looks a little different this year.

“It is a completely drive-through event,” said Marisa Worden of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. “People won’t need to get out of their cars.”

The tree will have been lit before revelers drive up to admire it. (You can watch online (https://www.facebook.com/cityoftumwater) as Mayor Pete Kmet turns on the lights at 5:30 p.m.)

The craft supplies and a decorated cookie from Sugar Canvas Boutique Bakery, along with a hot cocoa packet, will be in a kit that families can pick up without leaving their cars.

The photo opportunity is — get this — a backdrop so large that you can drive your car in front of it. So the picture, which you can access online later, will be not just of you and yours but also of your car. (Perhaps you want to put a big red bow on the roof?)

“We always do some kind of a photo booth,” Worden said, “and people are really missing out on their photos with Santa, so we thought, ‘Let’s see how it goes.’

“If nothing else, it will be a really good representation of 2020. There are masks on, and there are pictures in their cars.”

Food-bank donations will be collected by “Santa’s elves,” according to the city’s press release. (No word on whether the elves’ masks will match their hats.)

Typically, Santa spends some of each December driving through Tumwater neighborhoods picking up the donations, but this year, he and his Santa Mobile will remain at the North Pole.

Perhaps Santa is physically distancing until the big night: He obviously has been taking precautions, making far fewer appearances and — like thoughtful people everywhere — visiting people via Zoom rather than in person.

“My son is very concerned that Santa is going to get sick and won’t be able to come,” Worden said.

For him and any other kids sharing that worry, there’s good news: Dr. Anthony Fauci says the jolly old elf has “innate immunity” to COVID-19.

Christmas Cruizin’

What: Tumwater is celebrating the holiday with a drive-through party featuring a lighted tree, a photo booth and a take-home “Christmas kit.”

Where: Tumwater City Hall, 555 Israel Road SW, Tumwater

Tickets: Free, with reservations required

More information: https://www.ci.tumwater.wa.us/departments/parks-recreation/classes-programs-sports/special-events/christmas-cruizin