Butane gas explosion injured 2 in Nisqually Valley on Friday

Two people were injured Friday evening, including one who was flown to an area hospital, following a butane gas explosion inside a detached garage, according to Lacey Fire District 3.

About 5:45 p.m. Friday, Lacey fire crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Conine Street Southeast, which is near the Nisqually River.

The initial dispatch was a medical call for a burn patient, but en route it was upgraded to a call for advanced life support, Battalion Chief Steve Crimmins said Monday.

Fire crews arrived to find a man and woman who had suffered burns in the explosion and extensive damage to the detached garage, he said.

The man’s injuries were serious enough that he was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The woman was treated at the scene and declined to be taken to a hospital, said Crimmins, citing a report of the incident.

The report also showed that Thurston County building officials planned to assess the detached garage to see if it was still structurally sound after the explosion.

A Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputy also was called to the scene on Friday, according to dispatch information.

What caused the explosion? That wasn’t immediately clear.

Crimmins said the department’s report made reference to “CBD oils.”

