14th Avenue tunnel to Capitol to close Dec. 16-17 for maintenance

This map shows detour routes while the 14th Avenue tunnel to the Capitol Campus is closed Wednesday and Thursday. Courtesy of the Department of Enterprise Services

The 14th Avenue tunnel that serves as a primary route to the Capitol Campus in Olympia from Interstate 5 will be closed Wednesday and Thursday (Dec. 16 and 17) for maintenance.

Detour signs will be in place and a flagger will direct traffic. While the 14th Avenue entrance to employee parking in the Plaza Garage will be closed, all other entrances will be open to state employees. Vendors who need access to the service level of Office Building 2 (OB-2) will be granted access individually by traffic control.