Thurston County COVID-19 cases grow by 34 on Wednesday, increasing total to 4,067

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 34 on Wednesday, increasing the overall total to 4,067, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Of the overall total, 3,288 people have recovered or are recovering, 247 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 49 have died. There have been no deaths in the past seven days.

The county is also reporting 14 outbreaks at congregate care settings in the area. As of Sunday, the number of outbreaks was 15, which the county identified at six supported living facilities, four nursing homes, four assisted living facilities and one adult family home.

As of Wednesday, though, the number of outbreaks had fallen by one to 14.

OTHER DATA

▪ December has so far produced 722 positive cases, making it the second highest total since the county began tracking the pandemic in March.

▪ Thurston County zip codes that showed an increase in cases from last week: 98501, 98502, 98503, 98506, 98512, 98513, 98516, 98531, 98579, 98589, 98597.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County on Wednesday announced 165 new cases and two new deaths, a man in his 70s from central Pierce County and a woman in her 70s from Puyallup. Both had underlying health conditions. The county has now reported 21,641 cases and 263 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported 29 new cases and three new deaths on Wednesday for a total of 1,718 cases and 21 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County announced 18 new cases Tuesday night, giving the county 1,496 with 21 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported 26 additional cases on Wednesday for a total of 1,043 with 12 deaths.

AROUND THE NATION, STATE AND WORLD

The state Department of Health has reported 205,069 cases and 2,953 deaths.

In the U.S., more than 16.9 million cases have been reported with more than 307,000 deaths as of Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University data. During the last two weeks, COVID-19 was the leading cause of death in the U.S., outpacing heart disease and cancer, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

Globally, 74.1 million cases have been reported and 1.64 million people have died as of Wednesday, the data show.