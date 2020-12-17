Thurston County reports 37 COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 37 on Thursday, giving Thurston County 116 cases for the week and 4,104 to date, county health officials announced.

Of the overall total, 3,288 people have recovered or are recovering, 247 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 49 have died, but there have been no deaths in the past seven days, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

The county is also reporting 14 outbreaks at congregate care settings in the area. That’s down from 15 on Sunday when the county identified the outbreaks at six supported living facilities, four nursing homes, four assisted living facilities and one adult family home.

Although the county appears to be producing a lower number of positive cases per day, the county still has a lot of work to do to meet the appropriate number of cases per 100,000 population.

According to the governor’s COVID-19 risk assessment dashboard, the county reported 242.5 cases per 100,000 population over the previous two weeks as of Tuesday, the data show. The goal is to have 25 or fewer cases, according to the data.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County on Thursday announced 267 new cases and five new deaths. All five were 60 or older, and four of them had an underlying health condition. The county has now reported 21,908 cases and 268 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported 82 new cases and no new deaths on Thursday for a total of 1,800 cases and 21 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County announced 46 new cases Wednesday night, giving the county 1,542 with 21 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported 25 additional cases on Thursday for a total of 1,068 with 12 deaths.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health has reported 214,265 cases and 3,042 deaths.

In the U.S., more than 17.1 million cases had been reported as of Thursday with nearly 310,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The U.S. has had nearly twice as many cases as India, which is second in the world with 9.9 million cases as of Thursday.

Globally, 74.7 million cases had been reported and 1.66 million people had died as of Thursday, the data show.