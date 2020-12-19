Here’s the shortlist for the open seat on Olympia’s City Council

The city of Olympia kicks off Town Hall series on racial justice this week The Olympian

One of seven candidates the city of Olympia announced Friday will likely fill the seat opening up on Olympia’s City Council in January, when Mayor Pro Tem Jessica Bateman moves to her new position in the state House of Representatives.

The city received 29 applications, which were evaluated by a special subcommittee that met on Friday and recommended seven finalists.

If the council approves the subcommittee’s shortlist, one of the seven will be appointed by council and serve until the next election in November 2021. Although Bateman’s term would have lasted until 2023, state law dictates that the interim member serve only until the next general election. Several other seats are up for election next November, including those of Jim Cooper, Clark Gilman, Renata Rollins, and Lisa Parshley.

For Bateman’s seat, the finalists will be interviewed and one selected by Jan. 6, according to city spokesperson Kellie Purce Braseth.

Here are the finalists’ names in alphabetical order and a brief description of their previous professional, government and political experience.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Kento Azegami: Development Director for SideWalk, serves on Olympia’s Planning Commission, secretary for Thurston County Young Democrats.

Tracey Carlos: Precinct Committee Officer for Thurston County Democrats, founder of Thurston County Queer Democrats, national delegate for Joe Biden, board member for Partners in Prevention Education (PiPE).

Holly Davies: Toxicologist at Washington state Department of Health, chairs Olympia’s Heritage Commission.

Yen Huynh: Serves on Olympia’s Planning Commission, works as supplier diversity program specialist for state Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Robbi Kesler: Attorney for Washington state House of Representatives, formerly general counsel for Confederated Tribes of Chehalis Reservation, enrolled member of Skokomish Indian Tribe.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Dontae Payne: Regional Outreach Representative for Governor’s Office, treasurer for Thurston County Young Democrats.

Maria Siguenza: Executive Director of Washington State Commission on Hispanic Affairs, serves on state Business Diversity Subcabinet and governor’s Poverty Reduction Workgroup.