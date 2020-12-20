Local
Have you seen this man? He walked away from an area hospital
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate Ellis Martin Anderson, a man who walked away from Mason General Hospital in Shelton and was last seen a few miles down the road by a relative.
He was announced missing on Dec. 18.
Anderson suffered a stroke, which limits his ability to speak and has affected his long-term memory, according to the Sheriff’s Office. At the time of his disappearance, Anderson could only recall his first name.
He is familiar with public transportation and has been known to board the bus in Mason County to go to Kitsap County. Anderson has also held small, odd jobs in and around the Loxie Eagans Boulevard area of Bremerton, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or Detective Alfonso Mercado at 360-427-9670 ext. 324.
