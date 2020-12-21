Local
Man attempts to lure girl, 6, at Meridian Park in Lacey
A man attempted to lure a girl, 6, away from Meridian Park in northeast Lacey, police say.
About 1 p.m. Thursday, a 13-year-old girl and her six-year-old cousin were playing at the park when a man approached the younger girl and tried to reach for her, according to police.
He was not successful because the older girl began yelling at him. The man left the area in a black SUV.
He is described as a thin white man in his 30s. He also has some facial hair and was last seen wearing a green jacket, khaki pants and Nike Jordan shoes.
Police recommend these safety tips for children:
▪ Be aware of your surroundings.
▪ Travel in groups.
▪ Do not talk to, go anywhere or engage with strangers.
▪ Make noise if someone makes you feel uncomfortable.
▪ Fight back if making noise doesn’t help.
▪ Tell a trusted adult as soon as possible.
Anyone with information about the man who attempted to reach for the child is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 360-704-2740.
