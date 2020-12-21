The Olympian Logo
2 wrecks slow traffic on southbound U.S. 101 in Olympia

Traffic on southbound U.S. 101 in Olympia was slowed Monday morning by two separate wrecks, according to the Washington State Patrol.

About 10 a.m., a semi-trailer, which was headed south toward northbound I-5, jack-knifed in the area and came to a stop, said Trooper Ryan Burke.

That triggered a second wreck in which a vehicle drove into a barrier, he said. Both crashes did not result in injuries, Burke said.

Traffic was passing through the area on a partial lane opening or on the shoulder, he said.

Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
