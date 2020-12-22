Olympia area falls short of rainfall record, despite 6-hour downpour on Monday

Despite a six-hour period on Monday in which 0.84 inches of rain fell in the Olympia area, it wasn’t enough to break a record set in 1955, according to the National Weather Service.

On Dec. 21, 1955, 1.69 inches of rain fell in the Olympia area. But on Dec. 21, 2020, the rainfall amount topped out at 1.13 inches, said Justin Pullin, meteorologist.

Still, the past few days here have been the kind that most likely appeal to frogs and ducks because more than two inches of rain fell over the weekend.

As for the rest of the week, it’s going to be dry and cold, Pullin said. Wednesday and Thursday residents can expect daytime temperatures to be in the 40s, while overnight temperatures fall below freezing, he said.

Then, the first of two weather systems will pass through the area on Christmas Day. Rain is expected, but both systems will be fairly weak, Pullin said.