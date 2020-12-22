Thurston County COVID-19 cases grow by 22, overall total rises to 4,376

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 22 on Tuesday, giving Thurston County an overall total of 4,376 cases to date, county health data show.

The county also updated the number of people who have been hospitalized at some point during their illness (251) and those who have have recovered from the virus or are recovering (3,700). Those numbers were previously 247 hospitalized and 3,288 recovered/recovering, according to the data.

Fifty people have died to date, including a man in his 70s on Sunday, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

The county is also reporting 18 COVID-19 outbreaks at area congregate care settings. As of Sunday, the county identified 17 of those outbreaks at five nursing homes, five supported living facilities, four assisted living facilities and three adult family homes.

Despite reporting only 22 cases on Tuesday, the number of confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 population over the previous two weeks remains elevated at 252.6, according to the governor’s COVID-19 risk assessment dashboard. The goal is to have 25 or fewer cases over the same period.

OTHER DATA

▪ December has so far produced 1,138 positive cases, the second highest total in one month since the county began tracking COVID-19 data in March. November had the highest one-month total at 1,331 cases.

▪ These county zip codes showed an increase in cases from the previous week: 98501, 98502, 98503, 98506, 98512, 98513, 98516, 98531, 98579, 98589 and 98597.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County on Tuesday announced 207 new cases and two new deaths, a woman in her 80s from Tacoma and a man in his 60s from Graham. The county has reported 23,053 cases and 277 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported 17 new cases and no new deaths on Tuesday for a total of 1,947 cases and 21 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County announced 11 new cases Monday night, giving the county 1,676 cases with 21 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported 13 additional cases on Tuesday for a total of 1,125 with 14 deaths.

AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health reported 226,635 confirmed and probable cases and 3,106 deaths as of Monday.

In the U.S., 18.1 million cases have been reported as of Tuesday with 322,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The U.S., along with Brazil, India and Mexico, are the only countries in the world to report 100,000 or more deaths tied to the virus, the data show.

Globally, more than 77.9 million cases have been reported and 1.7 million people have died as of Tuesday, the data show.