Police arrest second suspect accused of killing man whose remains were found in Olympia

Police located Moore’s remains on Sept. 15 alongside railroad tracks near the intersection of Plum Street Southeast and Union Avenue after two people reported a strong odor in the area, The Olympian reported. Courtesy

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder for his role in a man’s death whose remains were found near downtown in September.

The man was set to appear in Thurston County Superior Court on Wednesday.

His arrest follows the arrest of Kyle G. Jarstad, 32, also accused of second-degree murder. He appeared in court last week where bail was set at $1 million. Prosecutors alleged Jarstad killed Shaun P. Moore, 31, and disposed of Moore’s body in a trash bag.

Police located Moore’s remains on Sept. 15 alongside railroad tracks near the intersection of Plum Street Southeast and Union Avenue after two people reported a strong odor in the area, The Olympian reported.

At first, police could not identify the body, but forensic analysis of three fingerprints brought back a positive match for Moore on Dec. 15. With the victim identified, police sought out his last known address.

An Olympia police detective was later granted a search warrant for an apartment at the Fleetwood Apartments, low-income housing on Seventh Avenue. Police ultimately found six people within the apartment, including Jarstad and the 39-year-old suspect.

The 39-year-old man was arrested following a tip on Dec. 20, court records show.

The tipster contacted a detective to say the 39-year-old suspect had called, asking the tipster to help the man get rid of Moore’s remains. The 39-year-old man also allegedly told the tipster that he had punched Moore, and that it was his blow that was the final hit before Moore died.

Olympia police Lt. Paul Lower previously told the Olympian that there may be more arrests associated with the case.