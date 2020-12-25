Family finds Christmas comfort in Chamorro food and homeless shelter ‘family’

A homeless shelter is not exactly where the Sablan family pictured spending Christmas when they moved to Washington state this past summer, but they don’t regret their bold decision to pack up and journey across the Pacific Ocean to a county they’d never visited in search of a new opportunities.

Brandon Sablan, 22, and his wife, Renae, grew up in Guam, a tropical island and United States territory. They moved to Olympia in August along with Renae’s four young children with hopes of making a “fresh start.”

Renae was able to find work at a McDonald’s, while Brandon watches the children and keeps the two older ones, who share a Chromebook, on their Zoom schedule for their school classes.

COVID-19 has slowed them down somewhat. Their car broke down in the fall, although Brandon said the city’s free transit system has been hugely helpful. When they first arrived, the family of six was staying in motels — a Ramada, then Super 8 — then their car, before getting in touch with Family Support Center and finding some stability at the Pear Blossom Place family shelter in downtown Olympia last month.

In Guam, the Christmas tradition is to open presents on Christmas Eve instead of the next morning. That way, children have more time to play with their toys.

“We got basically what they asked for,” Brandon said, including Beyblades, a spinning top toy he remembers from his youth in Guam, and more contemporary choices made popular on a Youtube channel called Ryan’s World.

The Sablans purchased some on their own, and also got some help from Toys for Tots, Angel Tree, and Gabby’s Kids programs.

But more than gifts, the family marked the holiday by cooking a large traditional Chamorro feast, reflecting the ethnicity of the indigenous peoples of Guam. Renae said they consider all the families at the shelter their family now, and they shared what they could.

They cooked barbecued sausage and mussels; pancit, a noodle and vegetable dish similar to yakisoba; and kelaguen, a pickled dish similar to ceviche made with fish and coconut and served raw with lemon. (It can also be made with chicken, in which case it is cooked.)

The Sablans are taking comfort in familiar traditions, even while adapting to an otherwise difficult transition. The situation is not ideal, but the family is making the most of it. Brandon said the children are adapting to the cold (Guam rarely gets below 75 degrees) and are excited about their new school, even in its virtual form.

Pear Blossom has a playground for the children (only after they’re done with their online classes, he stresses). Brandon said he’s appreciative of all the support they’ve received, especially because Guam has comparatively few resources for families like the Sablans.

“The staff really helps with resources and if you need anything, don’t hesitate to ask,” he said. “It’s a family-oriented, family friendly place.”