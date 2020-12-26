Christmas is over. Now, what do I do with that tree in my house?

Whether you like to recycle your Christmas tree immediately after the holiday, or admire it until the new year, there are drop-off locations and pick-up times to serve both impulses, according to Thurston County, which has released a list of tree recycling options.

The main rule: All ornaments, lights, stands, nails, and tinsel must be removed before the tree can be dropped off or picked up. Flocked trees — trees made to appear to have snow on them — are accepted.

Drop-off locations

Thurston County: Trees are accepted at the Thurston County Waste and Recovery Center, 2420 Hogum Bay Road NE in Lacey, from Saturday (Dec. 26) to Jan. 10. The WARC is open 7 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The center is closed Jan. 1. Note: Customers with other waste, in addition to a tree, should expect to make two trips across the scale.

Rainier: Take trees to the Rainier drop box facility at 13010 Rainier Acres Road from Saturday (Dec. 26) to Jan. 10. It is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays only. The drop box is closed Jan. 1.

Rochester: Take trees to the Rochester drop box facility at 16500 Sargent Road from Saturday (Dec. 26) to Jan. 10. It is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Tenino: Take trees to 418 S. Wichman St. from Saturday (Dec. 26) to Jan. 17.

Yelm: Place trees in a designated dumpster at Yelm City Park anytime from Saturday (Dec. 26) to Jan. 10, or until the dumpster is full.

Pick-up information

LeMay yard/food waste customers: Cut the tree into sections of less than 3 feet and place the tree in or near your yard/food waste cart. Extra fees apply for customers not signed up for yard/food waste collection. Call LeMay at 360-923-0111 for more information.

City of Lacey residents: Local Boy Scouts will provide curbside pickup on Jan. 2 for residents within city limits. Trees must be placed curbside in front of homes by 8 a.m. The Boy Scouts accept donations for the community service, which can be made online at www.troop222wa.org, or via mail to BSA Troop 222, PO Box 5379, Lacey, WA 98509. For more information, contact Lacey Public Affairs at 360-491-3214 or publicaffairs@ci.lacey.wa.us.

City of Olympia garbage customers: For customers with regular Tuesday/Wednesday pick-up service, tree pickup will be on Jan. 9. For those with Thursday/Friday service, pickup will be on Jan. 16. Place tree in regular pickup spot by 6 a.m. Trees more than 6 feet tall must be cut in half. Call the city at 360-754-8340 for more information.

City of Tumwater residents: Residents may place undecorated trees behind the curb near their closest main intersection by Jan. 11. Please be sure to keep sidewalks, bike lanes, and roadways clear when dropping off trees. It may take several days for crews to pick up all the trees. For more information, call Tumwater Public Works Operations at 360-754-4150.

Apartment residents: Check with your property manager for tree placement locations.