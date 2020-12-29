Olympia Farmers Market opens Saturday for winter season

The Olympia Farmers Market opens this Saturday (Jan. 2) for its winter season, the organization announced.

The market is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays in January, February and March.

Customers can expect to find their favorite items, whether it came from a local farm, vendor or artist.

Those items include herbs, pasture-raised meats, dairy products, sauerkraut, jam, cured meats, seafood, wine and baked goods, plus the handmade work of jewelers, woodworkers and potters.

Online shopping is also available through the farmers market website, with contactless pickup on Saturdays.

The market, which has been in operation since 1975, is set to return to its full-time schedule in April.

“Stay tuned for finalized schedule details as we continue to follow the guidelines of public health officials to ensure the safety of our vendors and customers during COVID-19,” a news release reads.