More rain and wind forecast for the Olympia area through Sunday

Two weather systems will bring more rain and gusty conditions to the Olympia area through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The first weather system arrives late Tuesday/early Wednesday and will last through Thursday morning, said meteorologist, Mary Butwin.

The second system, which will be a little stronger, will run through Sunday, she said.

Although it will rain throughout the remainder of the week, no rainfall records are threatened.

On Dec. 30, 1970, 2.5 inches of rain fell in the Olympia area, but that record likely will stand, she said.

The first system will bring breezy conditions, with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour, and up to an inch of rain through Thursday morning, Butwin said.

The second system is expected to bring more than an inch of rain through Sunday. No area rivers are expected to flood, although there’s a chance of flooding on the Skokomish River in Mason County, Butwin said.