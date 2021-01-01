Thurston County adds 85 COVID-19 cases, overall total grows to 4,861

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 85 on Friday, giving Thurston County 207 cases for the week and 4,861 cases to date.

The 85 cases included six children, ages 0-9, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Of the overall total, 4,112 people have recovered or are recovering, 300 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, including 22 in the past seven days, and 55 have died, including three in the past seven days.

The county is also currently reporting eight COVID-19 outbreaks; 40 such outbreaks have been reported to date.

As for the number of cases over the past two weeks per 100,000 population, the governor’s COVID-19 risk assessment dashboard shows the county has had 247.7 cases through Wednesday. The goal is to have 25 or fewer cases over the two-week period.

IN THE REGION





▪ Pierce County on Friday announced 437 new cases and one new death, a woman in her 80s from east Pierce County who had underlying health conditions. The county has reported 25,851 cases and 298 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported 51 new cases on Thursday for a total of 2,165 cases and 21 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County announced 56 new cases Wednesday night, giving the county 2,134 cases with 24 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported 12 additional cases on Thursday for a total of 1,221 with 15 deaths.

AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health has reported 246,752 confirmed and probable cases and 3,461 deaths as of Thursday.

In the U.S., 20.1 million cases have been reported as of Friday with 347,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, more than 83 million cases have been reported and 1.82 million people have died as of Friday, the data show.