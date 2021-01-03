How wet was it on Saturday in the Olympia area? Wet enough to set a new record

Check your toes: There might be webbing growing between them.

That’s because a record amount of rain fell in the Olympia area on Saturday, shattering a record for Jan. 2 rainfall that had stood for 67 years, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

The Olympia area received a lawn-soaking, puddle-forming, stormwater pond-rising 2.26 inches of rain on Saturday, besting the 1.65 inches that fell here on Jan. 2, 1953.

And we’re not going to dry out just yet, web footers.

More rain is expected today (Sunday), although it’s expected to be less than one-quarter of an inch of rain, but Monday is shaping up to be pretty wet, said Matthew Cullen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Up to an inch of rain could fall Monday in the Olympia area, followed by drier weather during the day on Tuesday, he said. But then another system is expected to bring more rain Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday look to be drier, Cullen said. Daytime and overnight temperatures are expected to be mild.

All of this rain means that flood warnings are in effect for two rivers that curl along south Thurston County.

The Skookumchuck River near Bucoda is expected to crest this afternoon (Sunday), which could produce some minor flooding in the form of water-covered roads.

The Chehalis River near Grand Mound is expected to crest Monday morning, which also could flood roads and farmlands.