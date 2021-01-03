Man found dead in Olympia on Saturday has been identified

Stock photo Getty Images

A 33-year-old man who was found dead Saturday in Olympia has been identified, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office.

Chazz Anderson’s next of kin have been notified, Coroner Gary Warnock said Sunday. The autopsy is pending, he said.

Anderson was found about 1 p.m. near the intersection of Martin Way East and Ensign Road Northeast, according to Olympia police.

The body was found by a person passing through the area, Lt. Paul Lower said.

There were no obvious signs of trauma to the body, he said, and the area where the body was found was largely undisturbed.

It appeared there was not a lot of foot traffic in the area, he said.

Olympia detectives are investigating, Lower said.