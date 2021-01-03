The first Thurston County babies of the year arrived late New Year’s Day

Rosalie Marie Howe weighed seven pounds, 15 ounces and was 21.5 inches when she was born at 10:43 p.m. Jan. 1. at Providence St. Peter Hospital. She is shown here being held by new mother Lokelani Howe. Courtesy

The first babies born in Thurston County, both girls, are bound to be night owls after they arrived late New Year’s Day.

The first baby of the year arrived at 8:30 p.m. at Capital Medical Center, although details about the baby girl were not immediately available.

Providence St. Peter’s first baby almost missed New Year’s Day, arriving at 10:43 p.m., according to a hospital news release.

According to the release:

Rosalie Marie Howe weighed seven pounds, 15 ounces and was 21.5 inches when she was born. She is the daughter of Lokelani Howe and Brian Crookshank of Tenino. It is their first baby.

The baby’s name reflects family member names.

“I’ve always liked the name Rosalie and it’s my grandma’s name, too,” Howe said in a statement.

Marie was chosen for the middle name in memory of Crookshank’s mother, who died 10 years ago. The couple had chosen the name Mason if it had been a boy.

Dr. Laura Hanks of Olympia delivered Rosalie, the second straight year the doctor has delivered the first baby of the year at the hospital.

“I guess I will have to request working New Year’s Day again next year to go for three in a row,” she said in a statement.

Babies born at Providence in 2020 numbered 2,030, according to the hospital.