Thurston County COVID-19 cases grow by 52 on Sunday

Thurston County confirmed 52 more cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, increasing the overall total to 4,940 cases to date.

Among Sunday’s new cases were 10 children, nine or younger. Those 19 or younger have accounted for 765 cases to date, or 15 percent of the overall number of cases, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Of those, 4,112 people have recovered or are recovering, 304 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, including 26 in the past seven days, and 55 have died.

The county is reporting eight COVID-19 outbreaks; 40 such outbreaks have been reported to date.

The governor’s COVID-19 risk assessment dashboard shows the county has had 247.7 cases per 100,000 population over the past two weeks, as of Wednesday. That number was unchanged on Sunday. The goal is to have 25 or fewer cases over the two-week period.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County on Sunday announced 189 new cases and no new deaths. The county has reported 26,351 cases and 298 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported 48 new cases on Sunday for a total of 2,252 cases and 21 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County announced 56 new cases Wednesday night, giving the county 2,134 cases with 24 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported 12 additional cases on Thursday for a total of 1,221 with 15 deaths.

AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health has reported 255,396 confirmed and probable cases and 3,459 deaths as of Saturday.

In the U.S., 20.6 million cases have been reported as of Sunday with 351,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, more than 85 million cases have been reported and 1.84 million people have died as of Sunday, the data show.