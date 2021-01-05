The Olympian Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

1 flown to area hospital after 3-vehicle wreck on U.S. 12 in Thurston County

Two women from Oakville and a man from Chehalis were injured Monday evening in a three-vehicle wreck in south Thurston County, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The two women, ages 61 and 28, were injured, but were released at the scene. The 34-year-old man’s injuries were serious enough that he was flown to Tacoma General Hospital, according to the State Patrol.

About 6 p.m. Monday, the 28-year-old woman was headed west on U.S. 12 at Forstrom Road. Troopers say the woman attempted to pass the 61-year-old driver, then crashed into the eastbound Chehalis man.

The man’s vehicle also was struck by the 61-year-old driver, according to the State Patrol.

The highway was blocked for nearly four hours.

Profile Image of Rolf Boone
Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service