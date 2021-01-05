1 flown to area hospital after 3-vehicle wreck on U.S. 12 in Thurston County

Two women from Oakville and a man from Chehalis were injured Monday evening in a three-vehicle wreck in south Thurston County, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The two women, ages 61 and 28, were injured, but were released at the scene. The 34-year-old man’s injuries were serious enough that he was flown to Tacoma General Hospital, according to the State Patrol.

About 6 p.m. Monday, the 28-year-old woman was headed west on U.S. 12 at Forstrom Road. Troopers say the woman attempted to pass the 61-year-old driver, then crashed into the eastbound Chehalis man.

The man’s vehicle also was struck by the 61-year-old driver, according to the State Patrol.

The highway was blocked for nearly four hours.