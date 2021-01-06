Guess what’s coming to northeast Lacey? A plan to extend College Street to 15th Ave NE

Awarded $2.8 million in the fall, the city of Lacey is now set to extend College Street Northeast to 15th Avenue Northeast, eliminating the need for traffic to wind its way through an adjacent neighborhood to reach the same destination. College Street Northeast currently dead-ends at Eighth Avenue Northeast. Rolf Boone

That was the update a Lacey City Council transportation committee heard on Tuesday, whose members are Carolyn Cox, Malcolm Miller and Michael Steadman.

The city received a state transportation improvement board grant in November, public works director Scott Egger said after the meeting. The project will be designed this year, followed by construction in 2023. The city owns the majority of right-of-way property in the area, but will have to acquire some additional right-of-way before the project can begin, he said.

Heading north, College Street crosses Martin Way, passes the North Thurston Public Schools district office, then when it reaches Sixth Avenue Northeast, it veers to the right and down a hill where College Street dead-ends at Eighth Avenue Northeast. In order to get to 15th Avenue, traffic has to take a right and then work its way through the neighborhood.

Over the years, neighbors have complained about that traffic, Egger said. He also said the plan to extend the street has been on the city’s books for about 20 years.

Where College Street dead-ends at Eighth Avenue there is a sign that says, “Future Street Connection.” Beyond the sign is a strip of wooded area, although there also appear to be residences on both sides of the future extension. College Street will be extended with a lane in each direction, along with a center turn lane, Egger said.

Also on Tuesday:

The city has about $900,000 in federal funding in hand for the next phase of work to widen College Street south of Lacey Boulevard. The first phase was recently completed, which widened the street between 18th and 25th, including a new roundabout at 22nd Avenue and College Street. The next phase will widen the street between Lacey Boulevard and 18th and bring a roundabout to 16th Avenue.

The money will be used to design the next phase of work, but the city still needs money for right-of-way acquisition and construction, Egger said.

Of the multiple phases to widen College Street to 37th Avenue, Lacey transportation manager, Martin Hoppe, called the area near 16th the most expensive because of all the right-of-way property the city will have to purchase. The future roundabout at 16th also will have to be moved west in order not to interfere with an apartment complex in the area, he said.

More projects:

▪ The city created a north-south bike route on Judd Street and now plans to do the same east of Ruddell Road. The Sycamore bike route will run from Lacey Boulevard to Alder Street to Gemini Street to Sycamore Street and finally to 22nd Avenue Southeast. It’s expected to be ready this summer.

▪ A new pedestrian crossing with a raised median is also planned for College Street, linking Woodland Square Loop to the Saint Martin’s University campus. The city is in the process of purchasing right-of-way property for the project.